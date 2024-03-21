The owner of a Vermont firearms training center has been arrested after a struggle

The owner of a firearms training center in Vermont has been taken into custody after a struggle and faces charges of resisting arrest and aggravated assault. Daniel Banyai is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Police say Banyai was a passenger in a vehicle that a Pawlet town constable pulled over for speeding Wednesday. Police say Banyai got into an altercation with the constable, who then used pepper spray on him. A judge had issued an arrest warrant for Banyai in December for failing to remove unpermitted structures on his property in a long-running legal battle with the town. Banyai’s attorney did not return a phone call seeking comment.

