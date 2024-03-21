Law enforcement officials in Texas wonder how they will enforce migrant arrest law
By SEAN MURPHY and ERIK VERDUZCO
Associated Press
SANDERSON, Texas (AP) — The nine hours that Texas was allowed to arrest and deport migrants who illegally enter the U.S. provided a glimpse at what sort of obstacles law enforcement agencies in the state face. It revealed that many sheriffs were unprepared, unable or uninterested in enforcing the law. There was no indication any law enforcement agency in Texas tried. Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland of Terrell County says he doesn’t have a van to transport people in. Last year, an average of about 10 people each day were caught crossing the border from Mexico into his county. After a flurry of court activity earlier this week, the law is back on hold for now.