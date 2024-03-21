Is Donald Trump’s Truth Social headed to Wall Street? It comes down to a Friday vote

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s return to the stock market could be right around the corner. All eyes are on a vote Friday by shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a shell company that is looking to merge with the former president’s media business. The deal’s approval would open the door for Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is the social networking site Truth Social, to soon begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market in Digital World’s place. If the merger is greenlit, Trump stands to receive billions — but he wouldn’t be able to cash out right away, due to a closing provision. The prospect arrives at a time the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is facing a $454 million judgment in a fraud lawsuit.

