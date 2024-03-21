Georgia lawmakers advance bills targeting immigrant-friendly policies

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate on Thursday pushed through bills aimed at forcing local governments to help deport immigrants instead of sheltering them. It is part of a continuing political response to the killing of a nursing student on the University of Georgia campus allegedly by a Venezuelan man. The Senate is backing a bill that would punish cities and counties that supporters say are illegally harboring immigrants in the country illegally. They are also supporting a measure aimed at compelling jailers to check the immigration status of inmates. Majority Republicans all voted in favor Thursday, while minority Democrats all voted against.

