Evers vetoes Republican election bills, signs sales tax exemption for precious metals

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed Republican proposals that would have allowed election observers to get closer to poll workers and required a new post-election audit. He signed into law a bill increasing the penalty for assaulting an election official and one requiring that political TV ads using artificial intelligence come with a disclaimer. Evers, a Democrat, on Thursday also signed a bipartisan bill exempting purchases of precious metal, such as gold and silver, from the state sales tax. Evers vetoed a bill that would have required a special election or Senate approval of his appointments when there is a vacancy for executive offices.

