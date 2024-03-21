Skip to Content
ap-national-news

EU leaders are set to agree on opening membership talks with Bosnia. Many strings are attached

By
Published 7:32 am

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are set to agree on the opening of membership negotiations with Bosnia-Herzegovina,  even though the Western Balkan country must still do a lot of work before talks can begin. The 27 leaders are expected to give the green light on Thursday following a positive recommendation from the European Commission — the EU’s executive arm — last week.  For candidates to join the EU, they have to go through a lengthy process to align their laws and standards with those of the bloc. Bosnia is riven by ethnic divisions, even decades after the 1992-95 war that tore the country apart.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content