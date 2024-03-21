Crews battle scores of wildfires in Virginia, including a blaze in Shenandoah National Park

LURAY, Va. (AP) — Officials say crews are battling scores of wildfires around Virginia, including a fire affecting hundreds of acres at Shenandoah National Park. Virginia Department of Forestry spokesperson Cory Swift said Thursday that more than 100 new fires popped up Wednesday and they’re affecting more than 1,600 acres across the state. Swift says at least 16 fires were contained and hundreds of firefighters worked overnight to contain the others. Shenandoah National Park spokesperson Claire Comer says a fire that started on private land and spread into the park is affecting about 450 acres and is about 10% contained. Smoke closed part of Skyline Drive and the fire also closed sections of the Appalachian Trail.

