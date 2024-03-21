Antitrust lawsuits accuse major US sugar companies of conspiring to fix prices

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three antitrust lawsuits filed by food businesses in federal court in Minnesota this week accuse some of the largest U.S. sugar-producing companies of conspiring to fix prices. The lawsuits name United Sugars, which includes American Crystal Sugar; Domino Sugar; Cargill; other producers, and a commodity data company. The Star Tribune of Minneapolis reports that the plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuits include Great Harvest Bread in Duluth, Morelos Bakery in St. Paul and the Connecticut restaurant group WNT. The lawsuits seek injunctions and unspecified damages. Sugar producers say the claims are baseless. Minnesota grows more sugar beets than any other state.

