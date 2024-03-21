Algeria sets election for September, when military-backed president will vie for 2nd term

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria will hold its next presidential election on September 7, providing more than five months for first-term President Abdelmajid Tebboune to campaign for a second term to lead the oil-rich north African nation. Tebboune’s office announced the date in a statement on Thursday after meeting with high-ranking members of Parliament and constitutional court as well as its independent election authority. No candidate come forth to challenge him in his quest to lead the 44 million-person country facing mounting political and economic challenges. Elections were expected to take place in December.

