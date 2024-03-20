Why Israel is so determined to launch an offensive in Rafah

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is determined to launch an offensive against Hamas in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost town, a plan that has raised global alarm because of the potential for harm to the hundreds of thousands of civilians sheltering there. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel can’t achieve its goal of “total victory” against Hamas without tackling Rafah. Rafah is seen by Israel as Hamas’ last major stronghold in the Gaza Strip and Israel wants to dismantle Hamas’ four battalions there. Israel has approved military plans for its offensive but is sending a delegation to Washington to present the Biden administration with its details.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.