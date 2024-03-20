Vessel off Florida Keys identified as British warship that sank in the 18th century

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A wrecked seagoing vessel discovered decades ago off the Florida Keys has recently been identified as a British warship that sank in the 18th century. The National Park Service says archaeologists used new research to determine that the wreckage first spotted in 1993 near Dry Tortugas National Park is the HMS Tyger. The HMS Tyger was a Fourth-Rate, 50-gun frigate built in 1647. It sank in 1742 after it ran aground on the reefs of the Dry Tortugas while on patrol in the War of Jenkins Ear between Britain and Spain.

