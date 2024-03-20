US national security adviser Jake Sullivan visits Kyiv as stalemate in Washington holds up aid

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top foreign policy adviser Jake Sullivan sought to reassure Ukrainians during an unannounced visit to Kyiv Wednesday that the U.S. will continue to support their efforts to fend off Russia’s two-year-old invasion. The national security adviser expressed optimism that lawmakers in Washington will break a monthlong logjam and approve tens of billions of dollars in military and economic aid to Ukraine. Russian forces have exploited the shortfall to make some gains in the conflict. Sullivan said, “We will get that money to you as we should.” He also acknowledged that the process has “taken too long.”

