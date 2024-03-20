Skip to Content
ap-national-news

They may not agree on how to define DEI, but that’s no problem for Kansas lawmakers attacking it

By
Published 9:15 pm

By JOHN HANNA and DAVID A. LIEB
Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are joining fellow Republicans in other states in trying to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on university campuses. But they’ve drafted their proposals to avoid having to agree on how to define DEI. The Kansas House planned to vote Thursday on a bill that would bar universities, community colleges or technical colleges from basing student admission or employee hiring or promotion decisions on any statement or pledge about DEI. Last week, the Senate approved budget legislation with a provision pushing universities to eliminate such requirements and mandatory DEI training. Neither bill defines DEI, but supporters say they set up simple tests that don’t require a definition.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content