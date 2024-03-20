The U.K. has its first Black government leader as Vaughan Gething is elected first minister of Wales

LONDON (AP) — Wales has become the first part of the U.K. to get a Black leader, following the election of Vaughan Gething as first minister. Gething was elected government leader by members of the Welsh parliament in Cardiff on Wednesday, four days after he won the contest to lead Wales’ governing Labour Party. He secured 27 of 51 votes in the legislature, the Senedd, where Labour is the biggest party. Gething is the son of a Welsh father and a Zambian mother. He said Wales is now “the first nation anywhere in Europe to be led by a Black person.” He said that was “a matter of pride” but also a “daunting responsibility.”

