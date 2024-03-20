Pakistan repulses attack near Chinese-funded port in southwest, killing 8 insurgents, officials say

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say security forces have killed at least eight insurgents as they repulsed an attack by a separatist group on a sprawling government building outside the Chinese-funded Gwadar port in the volatile southwest. Three security forces were also killed in the ensuing shootout. All the Chinese nationals working at the port in Baluchistan province were safe. A local police official says the attack began when a suicide bomber triggered his explosives-laden vehicle near a complex of the Gwadar Port Authority. That was followed by gunmen with hand grenades who attacked security forces.

