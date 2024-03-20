Judge says Michael Cohen may have committed perjury, refuses to end his probation early

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has suggested Michael Cohen has committed perjury under oath, giving fresh support to former President Donald Trump’s claims that his onetime personal lawyer and star witness at his upcoming criminal trial in New York is an untrustworthy liar. Judge Jesse M. Furman in Manhattan made the suggestion in a written order Wednesday denying Cohen’s request for early release from the court supervision that followed his three-year prison sentence for federal crimes. Furman said Cohen’s disavowal of his federal tax evasion guilty plea during his October state court testimony means he either lied in the civil case against Trump or when he pleaded guilty in 2018 in federal court.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.