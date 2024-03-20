Conviction reversed for alleged ringleader of plot to kidnap and kill Minnesota real estate agent

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed the convictions of the alleged ringleader of a plot to kidnap and kill a real estate agent. The justices said Wednesday the trial judge gave the jury erroneous legal instructions on the liability of accomplices, and that the error might have affected the jury’s finding that Lyndon Akeem Wiggins was guilty in the New Year’s Eve 2019 killing of Monique Baugh. The Supreme Court in January also cited faulty jury instructions when it threw out the convictions another defendant in what prosecutors have described as a complicated plot aimed at getting to Baugh’s boyfriend. who was shot but survived.

