Biden impeachment inquiry is at a crossroad. As Hunter Biden declines to appear, GOP eyes next move

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is at a crossroad. Without strong support from within the Republican ranks to impeach the president, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee has signaled an interest in taking the inquiry in another direction. And that could mean potential criminal referrals of alleged Biden family wrongdoing to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. It would be a largely symbolic step, but would potentially open the door to prosecutions by a future administration. Rep. James Comer pushed ahead in opening remarks at Wednesday’s hearing. But the president’s son Hunter Biden declined to appear after having testified privately in a deposition earlier this month.

