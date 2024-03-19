USA Basketball learns its groupings for the Paris Olympics. Tough draws await the men and women

USA Basketball’s men’s team is assured of seeing Serbia and South Sudan in the group stage of the Paris Olympics, while the U.S. women are guaranteed of a gold-medal-game rematch against Japan in France this summer. FIBA, the sport’s global organizing body, held the draw for the Paris Games in Mies, Switzerland, on Tuesday, slotting the fields for the 12-team basketball tournaments. The women’s field is complete; the men’s field still has four spots that will go to winners of qualifying tournaments in early July before the Olympics open in late July. The U.S. men are seeking a fifth consecutive gold medal, the U.S. women are seeking an eighth consecutive Olympic title.

