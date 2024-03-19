South Africa’s ruling ANC takes rival party to court in fractious buildup to election

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress is taking the independent electoral body and a rival political party fronted by the country’s former leader to court. It’s underscoring a fractious buildup to what could be the country’s most pivotal election in 30 years. The ANC says the new uMkhonto weSizwe (Spear of the Nation) party, or MK, did not meet criteria when it was registered in September. The case at the Electoral Court opened on Tuesday. It could see the new party, which is led by former South African President Jacob Zuma, barred from standing in the May 29 national election. MK officials have said they would not accept being disqualified.

