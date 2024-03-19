Sergeant faulted for actions before Maine mass shooting is running for sheriff

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine sergeant who has been criticized by an investigatory panel for his handling of a report about a man who later carried out a mass shooting is running for sheriff. State records show that Sgt. Aaron Skolfield of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office is running as a Republican against his boss, Democratic Sheriff Joel Merry. Skolfield was criticized in a report last week from a commission that looked into events preceding the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history. In that Oct. 25 shooting, Robert Card killed 18 people in a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston. Five weeks earlier, Skolfield responded to a call that Card was having a mental health crisis

