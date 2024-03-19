Police confirm a blanket found during search for missing Wisconsin boy belongs to the 3-year-old

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin police searching for a 3-year-old boy who vanished last month say they’ve confirmed that a blanket found during their ongoing search belongs to the missing youngster. Two Rivers police said Monday that the red and white plaid blanket confirmed to belong to Elijah Vue was found “earlier in this investigation” about 3.7 miles from where the boy was reported missing on Feb. 20. Elijah was last seen at a residence in Two Rivers, about 30 miles southeast of Green Bay, where prosecutors say his mother had sent him to stay with her boyfriend. Police say the reward for information in the case has grown to $40,000.

