Michael Tilson Thomas to lead New York Philharmonic opening subscription program

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Tilson Thomas is to conduct the opening subscription program of the New York Philharmonic season, three years after the conductor announced he was treated for a brain tumor. The 79-year-old is to lead the orchestra in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 14 with Emanuel Ax and Mahler’s Fifth Symphony from Sept. 12-15. The philharmonic will be without a music director for two seasons. Jaap van Zweden leaves this summer after six years, and Gustavo Dudamel starts in 2026-27. Manfred Honeck will lead an opening gala on Sept. 24 that includes Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo.

