Maryland university failed to protect students from abusive swim coach, violating Title IX, feds say

BALTIMORE (AP) — A U.S. Justice Department investigation has determined that the University of Maryland, Baltimore County violated federal regulations by failing to protect students from sexual harassment and discrimination at the hands of the school’s former head swim coach. The results of the roughly three-year investigation were released Monday. Justice Department investigators found the university failed to comply with Title IX, the federal law that prohibits gender-based discrimination in education. University President Valerie Sheares Ashby called the findings “deeply troubling.” She says university leaders will change how they respond to reports of sexual misconduct and discrimination.

