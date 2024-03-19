Key questions as Trump hurtles toward deadline to pay $454 million fraud penalty

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is hurtling toward a critical deadline in his most costly legal battle to date. If the former president doesn’t come up with a financial guarantee by Monday, New York’s attorney general can start the process of collecting on the more than $454 million Trump owes the state in a civil fraud lawsuit. Trump’s lawyers are trying to stop that from happening. They have asked a court to put collection efforts on hold while he appeals the staggering verdict. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee failed to get a bond for the full amount, which would’ve had the dual purpose of stopping the clock on collection during his appeal and ensuring the state got its money if he were to lose.

