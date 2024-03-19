Iraq’s former defense minister wanted in Sweden for fraud is arrested at the Stockholm airport

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities say that Iraq’s former defense minister, who holds dual Iraqi-Swedish citizenship, has been arrested in Sweden. He is suspected of illegally receiving benefits in the Scandinavian country. Prosecutor Jens Nilsson told Swedish broadcasters on Tuesday that Najah al-Shammari was arrested the day before at the Stockholm airport upon arrival in Sweden and that he is wanted by Swedish authorities. Local media earlier have said that al-Shammari claimed child and housing support for years despite living in Baghdad, and that he moved to Sweden in 2011.

