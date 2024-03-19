Houthis in Yemen blow up a resident’s house, killing at least 9 from the same family, residents say

CAIRO (AP) — Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen blew up a house in a town southeast of the capital, Sanaa, killing at least nine people from the same family, officials and residents said. The blowup on Tuesday came a day after two Houthi fighters were killed in an ambush allegedly set up by the house’s owner. The deceased — a set of parents and their seven children — were killed in the explosion, according to residents who also said rescuers and civilians were trying to pull out others buried under the rubble. In a statement, the Houthi-run Interior Ministry said detonating the house was an “irresponsible reaction” by security forces while pursuing suspects behind Monday’s ambush.

