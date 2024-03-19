Delaware calls off Republican presidential primary after Haley removes name from ballot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Republican presidential primary is over before it even began. State lawmakers passed legislation amending Delaware election law to allow the scheduled April 2 primary to be called off, and Democratic Gov. John Carney quickly added his signature. The legislation was passed after former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley submitted her withdrawal from Delaware’s primary ballot last Thursday, leaving Donald Trump as the only candidate. But lawmakers needed to pass a bill to recognize Haley’s withdrawal, as it came past the deadline to do so. Cancelling the primary is expected to save taxpayers at least $1.5 million. No Democratic presidential primary was scheduled because Joe Biden was the only candidate to file.

