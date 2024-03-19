Cricket Australia postpones another tour over human rights concerns for women in Afghanistan

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Cricket Australia says it has postponed a three-match men’s Twenty20 international series against Afghanistan due to concerns over human rights for women and girls in the Taliban-controlled country. The matches were scheduled to be hosted in August by Afghanistan but played in the United Arab Emirates. It marks the third time Cricket Australia has declined to play the Afghan team since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in September 2021 and placed restrictions on female participation in sport, work and travel. The Australians previously cancelled a one-off test match that was scheduled to be played in November 2021 and a three-match ODI series in March of last year.

