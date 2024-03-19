Borse Dubai plans to sell part of stake in the Nasdaq in a deal potentially worth some $1.6 billion

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Dubai sovereign wealth fund that’s the single-largest shareholder in the Nasdaq stock index plans to sell a third of its shares in the exchange. It’s a deal potentially worth some $1.6 billion that saw the value of the firm fall in aftermarket trading Wednesday. The announcement from Borse Dubai, owned by the Investment Corp. of Dubai, would make it the second-largest holder in the Nasdaq, a technology-heavy exchange that’s one of the three main indexes in the United States. Borse Dubai said in a statement the sale would improve its liquidity, but gave no specific plans for how it would use the cash.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.