Biden and congressional leaders announce a deal on government funding as a partial shutdown looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and congressional leaders have reached an agreement on this fiscal year’s final set of spending bills. Now, the question is how fast lawmakers can get the bills passed to avoid a partial government shutdown. The Democratic president said Tuesday he’ll sign the bill package as soon as he gets it, but time is running short. Legislative staffers need time to finalize the bill text. The House has a rule that lawmakers will get 72 hours to review the bill before voting on it. And the Senate has never been known for its ability to sprint. Funding for several key government agencies expires at midnight Friday.

