At least 13 Russian miners are trapped in a collapsed gold mine, officials say

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say at least 13 miners have been trapped in a collapsed gold mine in far eastern Russia. Authorities in the Amur region said Tuesday that part of the mine collapsed in Zeysk district. The Emergencies Ministry reported that 13 miners have been trapped, but the regional prosecutor’s office said that up to 15 could remain underground. A rescue operation is underway. Officials didn’t immediately say what caused the accident. Most mining accidents in the past have been blamed on violations of safety rules.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.