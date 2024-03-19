An AI robot is spotting sick tulips to slow the spread of disease through Dutch bulb fields
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
NOORDWIJKERHOUT, Netherlands (AP) — An artificial intelligence robot is a new high-tech weapon in the battle to root out disease from Dutch tulip fields as they erupt into a riot of springtime color. The robot trundled on Tuesday along rows of yellow and red blooms. It checks each plant and, when necessary, kills diseased bulbs to prevent the spread of the tulip-breaking virus. The virus stunts growth and development of plants leading to smaller and weaker flowers. It also weakens the bulb itself, eventually leaving them unable to flower. The robot is replacing a dwindling number of human “sickness spotters” who patrol bulb fields on the lookout for diseased flowers.