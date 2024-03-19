4 killed, 4 hurt in multiple vehicle crash in suburban Seattle
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Fire officials say four people were killed and four others were hurt in a multiple vehicle crash in suburban Seattle. Puget Sound fire spokesperson Pat Pawlak said that at about 12:45 p.m. firefighters were sent to a crash involving four vehicles in Renton. He said four people died at the scene and three others were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another person with lesser injuries was also transported. Pawlak didn’t have any information about the victims or how the crash happened. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.