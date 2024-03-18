Subpoenas on Maui agencies and officials delay release of key report into deadly wildfire

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s attorney general is blaming a delay of the release of a key report into a deadly Maui wildfire on county agencies that forced investigators to issue subpoenas. Investigators have needed to issue eight additional subpoenas for documents and 53 additional subpoenas for interviews about the Aug. 8 fire that killed at least 101 people. The first phase of the report had been expected this month, but will now come out on April 17. The first phase focuses on the first 24 to 72 hours of what became the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than a century.

