New Jersey’s unique primary ballot design seems to face skepticism from judge in lawsuit

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s one-of-a-kind method of drawing primary ballots has prompted some apparent skepticism from a federal judge. The judge held a hearing Monday as he considers a lawsuit claiming the system favors preferred candidates of establishment party leaders and gives them a more prominent position on the primary ballot. The lawsuit was filed by Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and others seeking to stop the state’s so-called county line system of primary ballot design. It’s unclear when the judge will rule. But the outcome of the lawsuit could determine whether that ballot design is carried into a contentious June 4 Democratic Senate primary pitting Kim against first lady Tammy Murphy.

