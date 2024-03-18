James Burton, John Anderson and Toby Keith join the Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — James Burton, John Anderson and Toby Keith are the newest members to join the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Country Music Association announced the 2024 inductees on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee. Burton is a guitarist who served as Elvis Presley’s band leader and will enter in the recording/touring musician category. Meanwhile, Keith, who passed away just days after voting for inductees concluded, joins as the modern era artist. Anderson, a country star known for his distinctive voice and songwriting, joins as the veteran era artist. The three will be formally inducted during a ceremony in the fall.

