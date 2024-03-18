High-profile elections in Ohio could give Republicans a chance to expand clout in Washington

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans are watching two hot-button federal races in Ohio that could affect their chances for potentially pivotal pickups this fall. One of Tuesday’s contests is the Republican primary to face third-term Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall. The second is a GOP matchup to face longtime Rep. Marcy Kaptur in northwest Ohio. Brown and Kaptur are among the year’s most vulnerable Democrats. The contentious and expensive Senate primary features Trump-backed Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan. The Toledo-area congressional primary includes Trump-backed state Rep. Derek Merrin and former state Rep. Craig Riedel.

