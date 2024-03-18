Pro-Trump Michigan attorney arrested after hearing in DC over leaking Dominion documents

A Michigan attorney who unsuccessfully sued to overturn former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss has been arrested after a hearing on a separate case in Washington, D.C. Stefanie Lambert had a bench warrant in Michigan for failing to appear at a hearing after being charged with illegally accessing voting machines. Lambert was in Washington representing a prominent election denier in a libel case filed by a voting machine company. Lambert disseminated internal emails from that company despite a protective order from the judge. Lambert was arrested after a hearing on that issue.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

