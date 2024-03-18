Child’s decomposed body found in duffel bag in Philadelphia neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A badly decomposed body of a child has been found inside a duffel bag by crews who were cleaning a site in west Philadelphia. The body was found Monday morning in the city’s Mantua neighborhood by workers with the Community Life Improvement Program. Police say it wasn’t immediately clear how the child died, how long the body had been at the site or how it ended up there. Officials also did not describe where the discovery was made. The child apparently was between 2 to 4 years old, but its gender has not yet been determined. An investigation is ongoing.

