30 years after firing, a soprano returns to the Met Opera for a recital

NEW YORK (AP) — Soprano Kathleen Battle is returning to the Metropolitan Opera at age 75 for a recital on May 12. It’s only her second appearance there since the company fired her in 1994 and publicly accused her of what it called “unprofessional actions.” Battle will be accompanied by harpist Bridget Kibbey and guitarist Chico Pinheiro. The Met’s general manager Joseph Volpe in February 1994 announced then that the company had terminated Battle’s contract for a Donizetti opera, saying the soprano’s actions “were profoundly detrimental to the artistic collaboration among all the cast members.” She last returned in 2016 to give a recital on invitation by Volpe’s successor.

