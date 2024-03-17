What to stream this week: Shakira, Paul Simon, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kristen Wiig and Princess Peach

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include Shakira’s first album in seven years, Jake Gyllenhaal starring in an update of the pulpy cult classic “Road House” and “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf dips into the true crime world with a new docuseries on Netflix. In a new special, James Beard-winning chef and restaurateur Jose Andrés invites actors Jamie Lee Curtis, Bryan Cranston and O’Shea Jackson Jr. over for dinner, but first they have to help him cook. And Paul Simon gets an expansive two-part documentary with “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon.”

By The Associated Press

