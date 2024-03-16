Authorities are seeking a suspect now identified in a New Mexico state police officer’s killing

ALBUEQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State police are seeking a suspect they have now identified in the shooting death of one of their officers. State Police Chief Troy Weisler said during a news conference Saturday that authorities are looking for 33-year-old Jaremy Smith of Marion, South Carolina, in the fatal shooting of Officer Justin Hare. Hare was dispatched to help a motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 40. The shooting occurred about 5 a.m. Friday on the interstate west of Tucumcari. The BMW with a flat tire was reportedly owned by a woman who was killed in South Carolina.

