A fourth Albuquerque, New Mexico, police officer has resigned amid probe of unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The police department in Albuquerque, New Mexico, says a fourth officer has resigned during an investigation into alleged wrongdoing by officers assigned to a unit charged with stopping impaired drivers. The department says investigators had been trying to schedule an interview with Nelson Ortiz, but he resigned Thursday. Ortiz joined the department in January 2016 was assigned to the DWI unit from 2018 to 2021. The police department launched the probe into officers who were currently or previously working for the unit. The FBI is also investigating.

