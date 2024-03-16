4 officers were among 16 soldiers killed in southern Nigeria during fighting between communities
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Defense officials say at least 16 soldiers, including four officers, have been killed in southern Nigeria while responding to a distress call during fighting between two communities. The attack in the oil-rich, riverine Delta state happened in the Bomadi council area Thursday when the soldiers, deployed to keep the peace, “were surrounded by some community youths and killed,” Defense Headquarters spokesman Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau said in a statement Saturday. The attack led to the death of the commanding officer, two majors, one captain and 12 soldiers, Gusau said, adding that a few arrests had been made related to the attack, which is now being investigated by the military.