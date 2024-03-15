White House encourages House GOP to ‘move on’ from Biden impeachment effort
By LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top White House lawyer is encouraging House Speaker Mike Johnson to end his chamber’s efforts to impeach the president over unproven claims that Biden benefited from the business dealings of his son and brother. White House counsel Ed Siskel writes in a letter to Johnson that testimony and records turned over to the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees have failed to establish any wrongdoing. Siskel adds that even Republican witnesses have poured cold water on the impeachment effort. Siskel writes: “It is obviously time to move on, Mr. Speaker. This impeachment is over.”