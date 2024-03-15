Serbian prosecutors charge 10 for stealing 43,000 state decorations of honor

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian prosecutors say that 10 people are facing charges for stealing as many as 43,000 state decorations of honor from a government building. A statement on Friday said that the suspects colluded to carry out a “grave theft of state property” from the awards office that is located in an administration headquarters in a new part of Belgrade where officials often host high-level guests from abroad. It said that eight people have been detained and two remain at large. Details of the theft have not been revealed. The prosecutor’s statement said the stolen state awards were of “extremely high value.”

