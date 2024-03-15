Japan lawyers’ group urges Tokyo to halt park development, calling its impact review unscientific
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese bar association has issued a statement urging Tokyo’s metropolitan government to consider suspending a disputed redevelopment of the city’s beloved park area, saying that its environmental assessment by developers lacked objective and scientific grounds. The Tokyo metropolitan government approved the Jingu Gaien redevelopment project in February, 2023 based on the environmental evaluation report submitted by the developers — real estate company Mitsui Fudosan, Meiji Jingu shrine, Itochu Corp. and the ministry-affiliate Japan Sports Council — allowing them to start the construction.