Sheriff had cause to take guns from killer before Maine mass shooting that left 18 dead, report says

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An independent commission investigating a mass shooting that left 18 dead in Maine issued an interim report that has found that a sheriff’s office had cause to take the killer into protective custody and take his guns from him beforehand. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey assembled the commission to review both the events leading up to Oct. 25, when Army reservist Robert Card killed 18 people in a bowling alley and a bar, and the response to the tragedy.

