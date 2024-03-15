Skip to Content
ap-national-news

‘High & Low — John Galliano’ explores the rise and fall of a controversial designer

By
Published 12:23 pm

By BROOKE LEFFERTS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The new documentary “High & Low — John Galliano” covers all the complexities of the famous British designer, one of the most celebrated and controversial figures in the fashion industry. The film is directed by Kevin Macdonald and in theaters this week. It features candid interviews with Galliano and fashion icons Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell, Penelope Cruz, Kate Moss and Charlize Theron. The Associated Press talked to Macdonald about Galliano’s rise and fall and why many friends and fans stayed loyal to him despite his conviction in an antisemitism trial in France.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content